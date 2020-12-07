New Winnebago County board members swear in

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board has two new members who took the Oath of Office Monday afternoon in a private ceremony, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brad Lindmark (R) 4th District and Angela Fellars (D) 19th District swore in as Winnebago County's newest board members.

Lindmark, who has 30 years of experience in Rockford's manufacturing industry, founded the Lindmark Foundation, a non-profit to help first responders seek services while dealing with stress and trauma.

Fellars, a mother and the only non-incumbent woman to be elected in Winnebago County, wore a white dress and pearls to her swearing-in ceremony in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Angela Fellars and her three children, Charlotte, 11, Jeffrey, 8, and Henry, 7.

Watch 13 News at 10 for more coverage of these new county board members and outgoing chairman Frank Haney's reflection on the last four years of his career leading Winnebago County.