Near-record breaking warmth possible following chilly start to work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It feels like winter as cloudy skies have taken over and temperatures fall into the 30s. Don't let the clouds Monday fool you, because sunshine and near record-breaking warmth are possible by midweek.

Monday: The work week doesn't start with much in the way of sunshine. Cloudy skies rolled in Sunday along a northerly wind, which tends to usher in clouds this time of year. Temperatures with that northerly wind Monday afternoon only top out in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: A southwesterly wind clears out the cloud cover a bit, but it also pulls in slightly warmer temperatures. Highs Tuesday climb into the lower 40s, which is slightly above average. Partly cloudy skies give way to mostly sunny skies by midweek, bringing the warmest temperatures of the week.

Wednesday: The middle of the work week brings high temperatures in the lower 50s. The forecast high in Rockford of 51° is just 3° shy of a record for the date, set all the way back in 1939.

Thursday: One last day of sunshine is ahead for the "gateway to the weekend". Temperatures under mostly sunny skies climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds build overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with rain soon to return.

Friday: While it's been a few weeks since the region has seen substantial precipitation chances, that looks to change as the work week comes to an end. A deepening low pressure out west pulls in moisture by Friday afternoon, with showers becoming likely later in the day. Temperatures in the upper 40s Friday mean precipitation is likely to be in the form of the liquid variety.

Saturday: As precipitation moves out of the Stateline, some wrap-around moisture behind our exiting low pressure could result in some snow. The latest model guidance depicts a mix of scattered rain and snow showers as highs top out into the lower 40s.

Sunday: The end of the weekend features a few more peeks of sunshine, as the low pressure slides further east. Behind it, a return to more chilly temperatures is ahead to kick of the next week.