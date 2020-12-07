Skip to Content

Monday's Scores

Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 65, Abbotsford 49

Bay Port 74, Pulaski 49

Boscobel 50, Wauzeka-Steuben 33

East Troy 81, Janesville Craig 67

Edgar 58, Mosinee 49

Edgar 59, Stratford 49

Edgerton 77, Brodhead 45

Goodman 70, Elcho 59

Hurley 75, Florence 42

Kiel 78, St. Marys Springs 52

Laona-Wabeno 68, Crandon 40

Little Chute 66, Marinette 47

Lodi 56, Marshall 43

Mayville 62, Waupun 57

Neillsville 64, Loyal 20

New Glarus 74, Platteville 42

Newman Catholic 70, Marathon 55

North Crawford 70, Riverdale 38

Pius XI Catholic 80, Greendale 76

Prentice 54, Phillips 44

River Ridge 46, Seneca 38

Shiocton 101, Suring 29

Shoreland Lutheran 64, Kenosha Christian Life 23

Shullsburg 64, Potosi 59

Stockbridge 72, NE Wis. Christian Home School 33

Tomah 72, Sparta 35

Turtle Lake 66, Shell Lake 58

Waterloo 54, Johnson Creek 37

Watertown Luther Prep 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 51, Nekoosa 48

Bay Port 40, Pulaski 35

Beaver Dam 82, Watertown 38

Black Hawk 67, Platteville 50

Bonduel 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41

Brillion 68, Chilton 31

Brodhead 57, Turner 38

Coleman 68, Wausaukee 14

De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 28

Durand 58, Glenwood City 30

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51, Augusta 49

Edgewood 72, Fort Atkinson 41

Elmwood/Plum City 47, Boyceville 34

Gillett 56, Niagara 47

Hurley 77, Florence 31

Janesville Craig 63, Muskego 60

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Dominican 53

La Farge 63, Brookwood 31

Laona-Wabeno 57, Oconto 34

Lincoln 36, Independence 34

Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Hilbert 49

Markesan 41, Pardeeville 38

Mondovi 55, Spring Valley 23

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 40, Fall River 26

Monticello 61, Williams Bay 48

Notre Dame 74, New London 17

Oostburg 82, Ozaukee 45

Parkview 40, Johnson Creek 32

Peshtigo 44, Gibraltar 42

Prescott 81, Osceola 41

Randolph 77, Rio 50

Random Lake 56, Sheboygan Area Luth. 34

Rice Lake 52, Cameron 45

Royall 46, Adams-Friendship 36

Sauk Prairie 46, Lodi 31

Sheboygan Falls 65, New Holstein 39

Slinger 50, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45

Southern Door 75, Sturgeon Bay 32

Spencer 52, Newman Catholic 47

Three Lakes 70, Suring 36

Turtle Lake 50, Shell Lake 28

Two Rivers 51, Roncalli 32

Whitehall 47, Gilmanton 30

Wisconsin Dells 72, Portage 56

Wonewoc-Center 50, Weston 36

