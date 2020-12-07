Mild weather may lead to rain this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The colder winter weather does not seem to want to stay in place. We have another round of milder weather in store for this week. The warmer air should set us up for non-frozen showers late this week instead of the usual snow.

Dry and warming:

The start of the week remains cool, so we won't jump into milder territory just yet. Tuesday remains partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures barely getting to or into the 40's. While cool, this is still a few degrees above average for this time of year. However, even warmer weather is just around the corner, so the low 40's may still feel brisk.

Warmer air slides in by the middle of the week.

Once we get to Wednesday, the weather warms up plenty. Mild air pushes into the Midwest, thanks to a ridge in the jet stream. This ridge holds on until the weekend, keeping the warmer air in place.

As a result, temperatures jump to near 50 degrees Wednesday, and look to stay at or near 50 degrees through Friday. Wednesday could be near record territory for December 9th.

Weekend showers:

Wet weather breaks up our long dry spell this Friday.

Our very dry start to December comes to an end soon. Wet weather moves in Friday, but because the weather is so warm, rain showers are on the way instead of the usual snow.

We should only see rain showers from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

The rain slides in by the end of Friday morning. There is a slight risk of freezing rain, if the showers come in early enough. Temperatures are near freezing early Friday morning, so if the rain pushes in early, we may see some icy spots. For the rest of the day, however, look for a light to moderate rain shower. Temperatures near 50 degrees again keep the ice away after the early morning.

Snow could mix in or take over by Saturday afternoon.

The rain keeps going into Friday night and Saturday morning. After that, snow tries to mix in. Depending on how fast the showers switch over to snow, we could see minor snow accumulations by Saturday night. The weather models currently vary between snow mixing in during the morning or the evening, which greatly affects how much snow could pile up. This is something to pay attention to throughout the week.

Snow mixing in is a hint that colder weather arrives this weekend. Saturday falls to the 40's, which keeps rain as a possibility during the day. By Sunday, temperatures fall to near freezing. We stay colder next week, with more chances for wet weather as the weather pattern turns more active.