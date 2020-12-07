Man faces weapons charges after 8th Street weekend shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is charged after he allegedly shot someone near the 3300 block of 8th Street on Saturday.

Rockford Police tweeted a man was shot multiple times Saturday night.

Shortly after the incident, police found the suspect Chiquan Edwards, 24, of Rockford, and arrested him, according to Rockford police.

Edwards is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim is still in the hospital, but police said he's listed in serious, but stable condition.