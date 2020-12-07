Skip to Content

Man faces weapons charges after 8th Street weekend shooting

New
12:45 pm Crime
arrest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is charged after he allegedly shot someone near the 3300 block of 8th Street on Saturday.

Rockford Police tweeted a man was shot multiple times Saturday night.

Shortly after the incident, police found the suspect Chiquan Edwards, 24, of Rockford, and arrested him, according to Rockford police.

Edwards is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim is still in the hospital, but police said he's listed in serious, but stable condition.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

More Stories

Skip to content