Judge won’t appoint receiver in Saudi royal divorce feud

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to appoint a receiver to oversee a multimillion-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills being fought over by a Saudi prince and his ex-wife. The judge ruled Monday that the request for a receiver was not authorized by a manager of the Delaware LLC set up to buy the property in 2011. The motion was filed by a lawyer for Princess Fahdah Husain Abdulrahman Al-Athel. The judge noted that the princess has denied being a manager of the LLC. He said Prince Faisal Bin Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also did not authorize the request.