Illinois funeral home sued for allegedly giving wrong ashes

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (AP) — Two people are suing a suburban Chicago funeral home after discovering that one of them was given the ashes of the other’s loved one and not her own. The lawsuit says Georgic Byrd, of Carpentersville, and David Hill, of McHenry, allege that Byrd was mistakenly given the cremated remains of Hill’s 72-year-old mother instead of those of Byrd’s four-month-old daughter. The two learned of the mistake, exchanged the ashes and then sued Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin for negligence. A person who answered the phone at the funeral home said he didn’t know anything about the lawsuit and declined to talk further.