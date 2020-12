PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry scored 19 points, Elijah Childs added 17 points and Bradley beat Lewis 95-62. Ville Tahvanainen had 14 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 10 for Bradley. Dre Bell had 18 points and six rebounds for Lewis. Bruno Williams added 15 points with six assists, and Beau Frericks scored 13.