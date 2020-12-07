Former Winn. Co. Chairman Frank Haney reflects on tenure, as new Chairman Joe Chiarelli focuses on future

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — On Monday, Winnebago County's new leader Joe Chiarelli took over as chairman, replacing former County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

13WREX spoke to both of them about where the county is currently, and where it's going.

Frank Haney's tenure as Winnebago County Board Chairman is complicated, and was, at times, tumultuous.

"The constant and never-ending attempts to change the chairman job took a toll on our ability to get things done at times," Haney said.

Haney was stripped of power four total times, which prompted a lawsuit. The board was also sued by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department for not providing enough funding in the budget, which the Sheriff won. But Haney points to his record of reform as a bright spot in his administration.

"The progress we made, especially in the first years before the major changes hit so hard, we did get some great projects done, projects I'm very proud of," Haney said with a smile.

In 2018, Haney won Transform Illinois' reformer award for nepotism reform and consolidation efforts. He was the only elected official in the state to be recognized for the award that year.

Now, Haney says he's ready to leave the position behind, but that's not all he's leaving behind. The Rockford native is moving to Florida where he'll work in the private sector, leaving former Rockford city alderman and new chairman, Joe Chiarelli, at the helm.

"I think he did the best job he could with the cards he was dealt, but I don't sense that with the current county board," Chiarelli said when asked if he had any concerns about power dynamics. "I've got a really good sense that they (board members) all want to collaborate."

Chiarelli says he plans to make board appointments in the next 30 days, and he wants to work on a solution for the Public Safety Building, but specifics will come later.

It should be pointed out that appointments would immediately be laid over for 30 days before a decision can be made.

"There's so many priorities, we really need to put our focus on them," Chiarelli explained.

Chiarelli says he clear on what his job is and economic development is at the forefront of his goals. But while he'll be in office for at least 4 years, he hopes it won't take that long to reach his top priorities.

As a side note, though three new board members were sworn-in on Monday, all 20 county board seats are up in 2022 because of redistricting.

Haney's advice to the public is to be engaged and demand transparency. That's why he said he ran four years ago.