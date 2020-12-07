Flu cases down in Winnebago County compared to past years

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Around this time last year, Winnebago County reported it had 37 cases of influenza since mid-October. This year that number is six.

The county lists a weekly count of reported flu cases here. 13 WREX compared the numbers in weeks 42 to 47 this year to the same weeks in the county's archives of the influenza reports. Last year, cases were six-times higher, the year before that about three-times higher, and the year before that more than five-times higher.

We asked the health department if COVID-19 precautions, like mask-wearing and social distancing are contributing to this drop. The health department says it is too early to say.

It went on to tell us flu cases typically peak in January to February. But the state's top health expert, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says COVID-19 precautions are impacting flu numbers.

"The good news should be that as people continue to wear their masks-- we should see fewer flu hospitalizations than we have in previous years because we never wore masks during the flu season," Dr. Ezike said.

The CDC also reports influenza activity is low across the United Sates and the globe.