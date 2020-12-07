Fire marshal warns of fire risk posed by holiday decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Fire Marshal is warning holiday revelers about the dangers of home fires posed by holiday decorations.

Fire Marshal Matt Perez says statistics from the National Fire Protection Association indicate that two out of every five home-decoration fires occur because decorations are placed too close to a heat source.

More than one-third of home fires are started by candles.

Perez says residents should make sure to extinguish all candles before leaving home or retiring for the night.

He says decorations should be flame retardant, lit candles should be kept 12 inches away from anything flammable, and worn out light strands should be replaced.