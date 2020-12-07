COVID-19 vaccines arrive in UK for distribution

(NBC) — A batch of coronavirus vaccines arrived at a South London hospital over the weekend.



This comes days after the UK authorized Pfizer and Biontech's jab for emergency use.



Around 800,000 doses of the vaccines were expected to be in place for the start of the immunization program Tuesday, Dec. 8.



Delivering the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine is complicated because it needs to be stored at super-chilled temperatures.



As low as -94 degrees Fahrenheit.



Fortunately, the vaccine is stable at normal refrigerator temperatures between 35 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit for a few days, meaning it can be stored locally.



After defrosting the vaccine, which takes a few hours, additional time is required to prepare it to be given in a shot.



The vaccine won't just be provided by hospitals.



Local doctors' offices and other local health care centers are being put on standby to start delivering the vaccine.



More medical practices in more parts of the country will be phased in during December and in the coming months.



The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was show to have around 95% efficacy during trials.