Chicago alderman breaks indoor dining rules in his eateries

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago alderman admits he violated state and city orders banning indoor dining when he let some regular customers eat inside restaurants he owns. Alderman Tom Tunney made the admission on Monday after a blog devoted to police issues reported that diners were eating inside his restaurants. Tunney says letting the diners inside his restaurant was a mistake but also explained that the number allowed inside was “very limited” and that social distancing and mask-wearing rules were observed. In October, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered restaurants and dining rooms to close for a second time since the pandemic began.