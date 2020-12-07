Ball State, N. Illinois start MAC play

Ball State (1-2, 0-0) vs. Northern Illinois (0-3, 0-0)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Northern Illinois meet in the first MAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with 11 wins and seven losses.

SUPER SENIORS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors. Through three games, K.J. Walton, Ishmael El-Amin, Brachen Hazen, Luke Bumbalough and Zach Gunn have collectively accounted for 83 percent of all Cardinals points this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Beane has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has committed a turnover on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all MAC teams. The Cardinals have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

