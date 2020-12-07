Avoiding cheetah hangouts helps ranchers protect calves

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheetahs are Africa’s rarest big cats, but they face threats from cattle ranchers when the cats prey opportunistically on calves. Researchers from Germany and Slovenia studied the inner workings of cheetah society to help ranchers in Namibia reduce the number of calves killed annually by 86%, largely by avoiding popular cheetah hangouts. While cheetahs are mostly solitary cats, they frequently visit key landmarks to leave scent marks and sniff out information on feline neighbors. The research was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.