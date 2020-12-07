12 Hours of Salvation sees fundraising record

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More people than ever are struggling to make ends meet this year, but that didn't get in the way of generous people donating.

The annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive put on by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, the Salvation Army and WREX collected more than $6,000. That's the most monetary donations in the toy-drive's 23 years.

Many people also donated toys to the cause, more than 6,000 of them.

All of the toys and money donated stay local to ensure local children have gifts under the tree this year.

13 WREX would like to sincerely thank the community for making the event a success. This wouldn't be possible without your generosity and your donations.