Skip to Content

12 Hours of Salvation sees fundraising record

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:50 pm Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More people than ever are struggling to make ends meet this year, but that didn't get in the way of generous people donating.

The annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive put on by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, the Salvation Army and WREX collected more than $6,000. That's the most monetary donations in the toy-drive's 23 years.

Many people also donated toys to the cause, more than 6,000 of them.

All of the toys and money donated stay local to ensure local children have gifts under the tree this year.

13 WREX would like to sincerely thank the community for making the event a success. This wouldn't be possible without your generosity and your donations.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

More Stories

Skip to content