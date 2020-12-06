Skip to Content

Robinson, Arnold representing Rockford in big NFL Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson and Dan Arnold, who both played football in Rockford growing up, scored touchdowns on Sunday. For Robinson, this is nothing knew as the rookie sensation tallied his ninth touchdown of the year Sunday, while totaling 108 yards from scrimmage.

Arnold, who was a standout player at Boylan, reigned in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams for his second touchdown of the year. He then caught another later in the game to total two touchdowns on the day. He now has six career NFL touchdowns.

