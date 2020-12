ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police posted on their Twitter page that a man was shot multiple times Saturday night on the 3300 block of 8th Street.

Police say the incident took place around 11:00 p.m.

The man is at the hospital where police say he is in 'stable' condition.

Rockford police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, RPD asks you either contact them or Rockford Area Crimestoppers.