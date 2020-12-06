Lydia’s Café closes for the rest of 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In a difficult year for the restaurant industry, a Rockford stalwart closes the book on 2020.

Lydia's Café served it's last customers of the year on Sunday. Co-Owner -- says the decision is due to a yearly dip in sales around the holidays and the COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants throughout the state.

"With no indoor, it's just not feasible," Hallstrom said "You still have to pay 100% of the electric bill, 100% of the gas bill, labor costs and how much food you order. There's just too many variables to allow us to plan like we're used to."

The business plans to open up again after the first of the year with hopes that a new year brings better fortune to everyone.

"It's the start of a brand new year," Hallstrom said. "Hopefully we can all band together and keep things going after the first of the year."

Hallstrom went on to say he's very appreciative of the loyal customer base that has kept the restaurant going the past few months.

Lydia's Café has been serving Rockford since 1999.