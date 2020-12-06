Loeffler and Warnock to meet in Georgia Senate debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Candidates for one of two U.S. Senate seats still hanging in the balance will face off in a debate that is drawing strong interest beyond Georgia.]Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock will meet in a debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club on Sunday. Republican U.S. Sen David Perdue has declined to meet Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in additional debates after the two jousted twice before the general election. The runoffs will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, prompting a huge wave of money and organizing effort. The state’s voters cast a narrow majority of ballots for Democrat Joe Biden in November.