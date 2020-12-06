Indonesia minister turns himself in for COVID-19 aid graft

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-corruption commission has formally detained the country’s social affairs minister after he surrendered to authorities to face charges of taking bribes related to the government’s COVID-19 aid distribution. Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara turned himself in to the Corruption Eradication Commission Sunday after the commission’s chairman called on him to surrender at a news conference at around midnight Saturday. Batubara, who is also a member of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, made no comment when arriving at the commission’s headquarters in the capital, Jakarta. The anti-corruption commission said Batubara is accused of receiving at least $1.2 million from two supplier companies through his two subordinates, also named as suspects.