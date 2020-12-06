Illinois Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider resigning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The head of the Illinois Republican Party is stepping down after more than six years. Tim Schneider informed members of the Republican State Central Committee during an online meeting Saturday. Schneider’s term was supposed to run through May 2022. He’s a former Cook County commissioner who became Illinois Republican chairman in 2014 when Bruce Rauner, a Republican, was governor. Democrats control state government, although Republicans in the recent election helped defeat Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to overhaul tax rates. Schneider says the party under his leadership was united behind smaller government, lower taxes and personal responsibility.