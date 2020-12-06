Craft lovers flock to the Sugar Plum Market in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The Sugar Plum Market was hosted in Rockford on Sunday.

Because of the outbreak, the craft show is hosting smaller pop-up shows to help stop the spread.

Many other big craft shows have been canceled this year.

Because of this, organizers say hosting smaller craft shows is even more important.

"In doing shows for the last seven years, we have become friends with many local makers and it just becomes important to us to support one another and give people the space and the opportunity to get back out with the customers," said Organizer Julie Skaggs.

Organizers are looking to do another craft show in the spring time.