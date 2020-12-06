Biden picks Calif. AG Becerra to lead HHS, pandemic response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response. He has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary. If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services. It’s a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans. Separately, Biden has picked a Harvard infectious disease expert, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.