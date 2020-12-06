A chance for snowflakes before a new mild and dry work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are still holding on to a period for snowfall in the Stateline into the night. However, we return to slightly warmer and drier weather through most of the new work week.

WEEKEND ENDS WITH SNOW:

The chance for snow has evaded the Stateline throughout most of Sunday. Most areas will likely continue to remain snow-free and will be mostly cloudy into Monday. However, not everyone remains out of the snow chances overnight. Models have shown chances of snowfall to reach the Stateline through the early hours of Monday morning. This is all due to a shortwave system driving due south across Wisconsin. This will bring in flurries for isolated parts of Northern Illinois. Lately, we have been lacking in moisture, but this system may bring in just enough that we could see some light snow showers as well. The impacts look to remain minimal. This could mean some light dusting of cooler surfaces and grassy areas, but little to no accumulation is expected at all. Shower chances should wrap up right before midnight.

Little to no accumulation is expected for the snow showers overnight.

This is good news for the Monday morning commute because we should be dry, but hold on to those clouds. Temperatures will also not be able to dip due to these clouds, so the community will be cold but not as bad as it could be.

SWITCHING WEATHER PATTERNS:

The mid-week may feel record breaking for early December, but we may just fall short.

The milder weather that the Stateline has held on to through the start of the month will remain in place through Saturday. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds will be possible through the work week. Temperatures starting on Tuesday rise back into the '40s and the '50s may surprise a few on Wednesday. This is nearly 15°F above average for the month of December. However, the pattern may not be switching quickly, but reality toward the approaching season is coming. Showers of rain and snow may arrive starting Friday and continue into the following work week. Highs only in the 30's starting next Sunday.