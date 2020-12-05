Wallace leads E. Illinois past Green Bay 93-91 in 2OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — George Dixon scored the winning putback in the final seconds, Josiah Wallace scored 27 points, and Eastern Illinois defeated Green Bay 93-91 in double overtime. Dixon capped a frantic final nine seconds. Wallace missed a free throw with the score tied at 91, Sammy Friday grabbed the board and fed the ball back to Wallace, who missed a jumper. Dixon was there to put it back up as time expired. It was Eastern Illinois’ first win in Green Bay since January 1988. Amari Davis had 20 points for the Phoenix. PJ Pipes added 18 points.