Trump presses Georgia governor to help subvert election

VALDOSTA, Georgia (AP) --President Donald Trump's first political rally since losing the election is meant to boost Republican incumbents campaigning in two Georgia runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate.

But in the hours before the event Saturday night, it became clear he's still fixated on his defeat in November.

Trump spoke by phone with Georgia's governor to press his complaint that he lost in Georgia unfairly, despite findings that there was no systemic fraud.

A senior government official in Georgia with knowledge of the call says Trump asked Gov. Brian Kemp to call a legislative session to subvert the results of the election, and the governor declined.

The official was not authorized to discuss the conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.