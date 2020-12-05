Santa Clause drives around Rockford neighborhoods with the Rockford Fire Department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Santa Clause rode around neighborhoods in Rockford on Saturday with the Rockford fire department.

The ride was a part of this year's Merry and Bright Holiday Season Program.

The fire department partnered with Stroll on State Presented by Illinois Bank & Trust for the special day.

In the picture, you can see Santa, some fire fighters and a little helper.

If you missed Santa Clause on Saturday, don't worry! He will be out and about the next two Saturdays.