Santa Clause drives around Rockford neighborhoods with the Rockford Fire Department

RFD Santa Web

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Santa Clause rode around neighborhoods in Rockford on Saturday with the Rockford fire department.

The ride was a part of this year's Merry and Bright Holiday Season Program.

The fire department partnered with Stroll on State Presented by Illinois Bank & Trust for the special day.

In the picture, you can see Santa, some fire fighters and a little helper.

If you missed Santa Clause on Saturday, don't worry! He will be out and about the next two Saturdays.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

