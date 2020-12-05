Rockton hosts socially-distant, subdued version of annual Christmas Walk

ROCKTON (WREX) — COVID-19 has canceled many holiday traditions, but it didn't stop Rockton from hosting its annual Christmas Walk. The village found a way to keep the festivities going, even if it must be done differently.

For 36 years, the Christmas Walk has been a Rockton holiday tradition, but the pandemic meant it needed to be adjusted.

"We moved a lot of what we could down to Settler's Park," Tricia Diduch, the Rockton Planning and Development Administrator, said.

And this year, it's the perfect socially-distant celebration.

"They really made up for the fact that we can't do a parade," Nancy Gerue, who was there with her family, said. "The kids are super excited. We're going to come back tonight and see it all lit up. I think it just adds another element to the season."

Amanda Van Lanen agreed.

"There's not a lot of stuff that we can do, you can't do a lot of stuff in groups and since we have a new baby we're even more limited," Van Lanen added.

But on Saturday, those limitations opened up. Kids were able to pet miniature horses, talk to Santa, and ride a horse drawn carriage through the town.

"It's a lot of fun to have fun and see the lights and at least enjoy some holiday spirit," Van Lanen said.

For many families, they said this event provided a much needed break from the pandemic, while still keeping people safe.

"Just doing what we can do to keep the Christmas Walk a festive event," Diduch said.

And though it played loudly throughout the streets for all to hear, there was certainly no one having a Blue Christmas on Saturday at Settler's Park.

While some of the events were a one-day affair, the lighted displays will be at Settler's Park until Jan. 3.

And while that was going on down near the river, not far away, businesses in downtown Rockton tried to get in on the action. But with the coronavirus, they had to be creative.

Art classes have been canceled at both Erica's Board Creations and Jill Rae Finally Art. But you can still pick up the supplies and do the art work at home.

You can either use painting kits to decorate ornaments or use supplies to create your own paintings.

Both owners said just because it's different this year doesn't make it any less festive.

"Everybody is finding new traditions, looking for new ways to enjoy the holidays and we're all getting by just fine," Rae said.

Rae said the Christmas Walk is one of her favorite holiday traditions, and she expects it to be bigger and better next year.