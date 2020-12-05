Predawn fire guts old church housing New York’s Liberty Bell

NEW YORK (AP) — A historic Manhattan church that houses New York’s Liberty Bell has been gutted by a massive fire. The Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village burned before dawn Saturday after a fire spread from an adjacent vacant building. Video shows flames shooting from the roof and the stately front window glowing from the conflagration inside. No injuries were reported. The church was built in 1892. It is home to a congregation that dates to the settlement of the city in the 1620s. The bell in the church tower pealed to mark the birth of the nation in 1776. It is unclear whether the bell survived the fire.