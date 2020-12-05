Packers place center Corey Linsley on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has gone on injured reserve after hurting his knee during a victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend. This means Linsley must sit out at least the next three games. That ends his string of 68 consecutive regular-season starts. Linsley has played a vital role on a Green Bay offensive line that has yielded just 12 sacks this season to help the Packers score nearly 32 points a game, tops in the league. The Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.