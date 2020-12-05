Officials say gunmen kill secular thinker in southern Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Local officials in southern Yemen say that a known university professor and secular thinker has been killed in a drive-by shooting. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting. The officials said that the gunmen are believed to have been either members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, which the U.S. considers the world’s most dangerous offshoot of the terror network, or an affiliate of the Islamic State group. Khalid al-Hameidi was a known critic of Islamic extremists, at a time when dissent has become increasingly risky amid Yemen’s yearslong civil war. Thousands took part in al-Hameidi’s funeral Saturday in a show of solidarity against extremist groups, the officials said.