Northeastern US braces for wet, windy, snowy storm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The northeastern United States is bracing for a powerful, windy storm that forecasters say could bring 18 inches or more of heavy, wet snow to parts of the region. The first big storm of the season is beginning as rain and expected to turn to snow Saturday afternoon in New England. Blowing snow could result in near-blizzard conditions that make travel difficult. Power outages are possible. The nor’easter could dump as much as a foot of snow on suburban Boston. Areas south of New England, including the New York region, are expected to see heavy rain and strong winds.