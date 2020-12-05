Nonprofit pays mortgages for families of fallen officers

CHICAGO (AP) — A New York-based nonprofit that honors fallen first responders says it has paid the mortgages of homes of three Chicago police officers and two Illinois State Police Troopers who were killed during the last two years.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation says it is "proud to announce its support of these five heroes who did not come home to their families."

The families whose mortgages were paid include those of a Chicago officer who was killed in shootout at a hospital, two Chicago officers struck and killed by a train and two state troopers who were struck by vehicles.