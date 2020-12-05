No. 24 Iowa scores 35 unanswered to beat Illinois 35-21

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Spencer Petris threw three touchdown passes and No. 24 Iowa scored 35 unanswered points after trailing by two touchdowns early and beat Illinois 35-21. Petris was 18 of 28 for 220 yards for Iowa (5-2) and Tyler Goodson had 19 rushes for 92 yards. Brandon Peters started the 8-for-8 for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (2-4), but went 2-for-10 for 15 yards before being pulled for backup Isaiah Williams midway through the fourth quarter. Williams was 7 of 16 for 83 yards and a touchdown.