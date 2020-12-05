NIU struggles in second half, falls to Toledo to fall to 0-5

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU football team went scoreless in the second half to lose their fifth game in a row, falling to Toledo 41-24. The game was tied at half, and neither team scored in the third quarter. The Rockets came out in the fourth quarter with a last burst of energy to score two touchdowns and a field goal to keep the Huskies winless in 2020.

A bright spot for NIU was true freshman Harrison Waylee as he ran for 119 yards over 19 carries including a touchdown. Ross Bowers threw for 273 yards and added two touchdowns. Tyrice Richie finished with seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown as well.

For Toledo, Danzel McKinley-Lewis and Isaiah Winstead both had over 100 receiving yards. McKinley Lewis added a touchdown to his productive day.

NIU looks to win their last game of the season taking on Eastern Michigan on the road next week.