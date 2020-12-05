Lions cut Hall and downgrade Swift to doubtful to play Bears

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released receiver Marvin Hall and tight end Isaac Nauta.The Lions also downgraded running back D’Andre Swift to doubtful for their game Sunday at Chicago due to an illness. Detroit will face the Bears led by interim coach Darrell Bevell. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last week. The Lions activated cornerback Darryl Roberts from the injured list to bolster their banged-up secondary against Chicago.