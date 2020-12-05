‘Jingle on the Mile’ encourages Rockford to shop local

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For many businesses like Finials relies on this time of year to keep business going. Finials Co-Owner Karin Lindberg says the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas makes up a huge part of her yearly take.

"For us, it's probably half of the business for a year," Lindberg said.

In a year where businesses lost thousands of dollars to COVID-19, groups like the Miracle Mile in Rockford are scrambling to make sure no one has to close their doors. The Miracle Mile's solution to promote local holiday shopping is an event called 'Jingle on the Mile.'

The event promoted deals from 16 businesses online to encourage shoppers to stay local. Bonnie's Boutique Owner Bonnie Jefferson says the promotion helped, but stores like her and others in the city need more help if they're going to survive.

"It has been good, but not quite enough," Jefferson said. "We would like to have more customers, not only as a promotion, but every day."

Bonnie Jefferson talks to one of her customers at Bonnie's Boutique

After 35 years of business at Finials, Lindberg has faith the Rockford community will come through like it always has.

"We want to see this part of Rockford be really successful, and we think it's happening," Lindberg said.

Many local businesses have added online and curbside options for people too worried shop in person due to COVID-19.