Ghana heads to polls next week as democracy tested in region

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghanaians head to the polls for general elections Dec. 7 that many contend will be a close race between the current head of state and a former president who have faced off twice before in one of the continent’s most politically stable countries. The vote is also seen as a test of democracy for the West African nation whose regional neighbors Guinea and Ivory Coast saw leaders hold onto power for third terms after constitutional changes. Whoever wins Ghana’s election will serve their second and final term.