Community members in Illinois fight for nuclear energy plant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Community leaders, residents and elected officials in Illinois are working to keep a nuclear energy company from closing its plant. The Rockford Register Star reports that Exelon announced in August that it would close its Byron nuclear power plant in September 2021 and the Dresden Generating Station in Morris two months later. Following the announcement, the Byron Station Response Committee was formed in September to rally community support and lobby lawmakers to help keep the plant open. State Rep. Tom Demmer says he’s been meeting with colleagues in both chambers to inform lawmakers of the energy challenges in the state.