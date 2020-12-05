A chance for colder highs, clouds, and flurries possible to end the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather has remained sunny, mild, and cloudy for the last few days, but it looks like things may be changing for Sunday. The chance for cooler highs and snowflakes are possible for Sunday. However, 50° highs will be possible by the next work week.

FLURRIES ARE COMING TO TOWN:





A clipper system will be swinging in to impact early Sunday morning. This will lead to more clouds and the chance for a few flurries. Will this lead to accumulating snowfall? No. We are safe. The only thing will be the light dusting of colder and grassy surfaces. Along the backend of this system, we will also hold on to the chance for temperatures to take a slight dip. Highs will climb toward the upper 30's for Sunday and struggle to get past them. Chances for sunshine are still present, but few and far between heading into Sunday afternoon.

The system will also push out the chance for light snow showers heading into Sunday night. Overall, most of the Stateline should remain fairly dry, but the small chance cannot be ruled out. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the night on Sunday and lows will fall toward the middle '20s. This will lead to a cool and cloudy start on Monday.

MILD AND DRY WEATHER RETURNS:

By Monday, the cloud cover should break apart enough to allow highs to climb back into the '40s. This trend will lead to even warmer highs in the middle of the week. Temperatures are getting near the '50s which puts us nearly 15°F warmer than our average of 35°F on December the 9th. We hold on to the "warmth" for Thursday as well into the '40s. More 40's possible to kick off then next weekend.

However, the chance for showers of rain, snow, and ice are possible by Friday.

LATE WEEK SHOWERS:

For now, the timing is uncertain as to when our system will render its showers, but models to indicate that it will be moving in during pre-weekend. Friday looks to hold mostly rain, but snow is possible headed into Saturday.