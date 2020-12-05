3rd person dies from Chicago car shooting; no arrests

CHICAGO (AP) — A third person has died following a shooting and crash on Chicago's West Side.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says 25-year-old Tatiana Baker was shot in the lower back and was pronounced dead early Thursday at Loyola Medical Center.

The Chicago Tribune reports the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the Eisenhower Expressway. That's when a Chevrolet Equinox began chasing a Kia Optima occupied by Baker, Kiondra Richards, Nautica Banks and a male driver.

Someone in the Equinox began firing shots at the Kia, hitting Baker and causing the Kia to hit a parked car.

Police have not made any arrests related to the incident.