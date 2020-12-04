US trade deficit rises 1.7% to $63.1 billion in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit widened 1.7% in October to $63.1 billion. The politically sensitive gap in the trade of goods with China and Mexico grew.The Commerce Department reported Friday that the gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose from $62.1 billion in September. The deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 9% to $26.5 billion and the gap with Mexico rose 10% to $11.8 billion. So far this year, the overall trade gap with the rest of the world has risen to $536.7 billion, up 9.5% from January-October 2019.