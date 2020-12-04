States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows

States are facing a deadline on Friday to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit an all-time high in the U.S. on Thursday at 100,667, and hospitals were at the breaking point. Arizona on Friday reported more than 5,000 new known COVID-19 cases for the second straight day as the number of available intensive care beds fell below 10%. Nevada reported 48 new deaths on Thursday, the deadliest day since the onset of the pandemic. Pennsylvania’s top health official says intensive care beds could be full this month.