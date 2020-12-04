State police, Corrections investigate death of prison inmate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate last week at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling. Thirty-six-year-old inmate Quincy Ivory was identified by Schuyler County Coroner Terry Millslagle. He said Ivory died Nov. 26 at a hospital in nearby Rushville. Neither Millslagle nor Illinois Department of Corrections officials would comment on specifics surrounding the death at the lockup in Mount Sterling, 250 miles southwest of Chicago. Millslagle said an autopsy was incomplete and declined other comment. Corrections spokeswoman Lindsey Hess said that internal affairs officers are investigating and requested state police assistance.