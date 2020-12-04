Roscoe man dedicates yearly Christmas display to his wife who passed away

ROSCOE (WREX) — If you've driven anywhere near Hodges Run in Roscoe, you've probably seen a glimpse of this winter wonderland.

Believe it or not, this display started as just a handful of Christmas trees according to the home's owner, Luis Rodan.

"I remember when I only had four or five trees, and I told me wife, let's start getting a little bit bigger," Radon said.

Mission accomplished. For the last fourteen years, this display grew in size with some trees topping 30 feet. However, what's more shocking than all the lights is that Radon builds nearly all of this with his own two hands.

"99 percent of everything you see here is made, built and constructed by me," Rodan said.

The masterpiece is usually a team effort to put each year between Rodan and his wife, but tragedy put a stop to that teamwork.

"She passed nearly five years ago," Rodan said. "I promised her I would continue this."

So for a month each fall, the 79-year-old Rodan works tirelessly on keeping that promise. It sounds like an impossible task, but if you ask him, he has an angel powering him through.

"I feel like she is helping me," Rodan said. "She's giving me the energy to continue doing what I promised for her."

That promise brings thousands of cars each year through Rodan's subdivision. If there's one thing he hopes that people take away from the decorations, it's the nativity scene set near the front of everything. Rodan wants to make all those families and children smile, and realize the reason for the season.

