Reports: Mayor of UK’s Liverpool arrested in fraud probe

LONDON (AP) — British media say the mayor of Liverpool has been arrested over allegations of fraud in building and development contracts. The Liverpool Echo reported Friday that Joe Anderson was one of five men arrested by detectives as part of the investigation. Merseyside Police said men aged 62, 33, 46, 25 and 72 were being questioned “in connection with offenses of bribery and witness intimidation.” The force did not name the men, in keeping with U.K. policy that suspects are not identified until they are charged. Anderson, who is 62, has been Liverpool’s elected mayor since 2012. Liverpool City Council said it was cooperating with the police investigation but would not comment on individuals.