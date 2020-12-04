Rains in western Indonesia leave 2 dead, 2,700 homes flooded

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains in Indonesia’s third largest city have caused four rivers to overflow, flooding thousands of homes and killing at least two people. The disaster mitigation agency says rescuers are searching for six missing people, including a toddler, after the heavy rains in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province. At least two people were found dead after being swept away by the floods, which began Thursday evening. More than 2,700 houses were flooded, forcing authorities to cut off electricity and water supplies.