Police: Man who says he was crime victim chases, shoots man

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a man who reported being the victim of a burglary attempt chased another man down a South Florida street and shot and wounded him with an assault-style rifle. Court documents Friday showed 28-year-old Corthoris Jenkins was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. The Miami Herald reported Jenkins told investigators he was playing video games when a man burst into his Miami-area apartment Tuesday. A police detective said Jenkins grabbed the gun and ran after the man, who fell to his knees before being shot. Authorities said the man who was shot remained hospitalized Friday. A lawyer for Jenkins wasn’t listed in court records.