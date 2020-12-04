NIU Men’s Basketball looks to get back on track Saturday on the road

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a long road of games ahead, the NIU Huskies know where they need to improve to reach their season goals. Starting the season 0-2 isn't the start they had hoped for, but the season is still young, and the team understands the process.

"Better players have to play better. Said it in the locker room Hankerson, Beane and Cochran definitely have to play better," said Head Coach Mark Montgomery. "We have to defend better, we have to do a lot of things better that I know we're capable of and we have to play with more confidence."

The players are still finding ways to bring their own energy without the fans in the stands, an adjustment that may take some time.

"We have to find our identity. It's just part of preseason before conference play. I think these games are still going to help us get ready for conference play," said Montgomery. "But both teams have to adjust to no crowds. It's just part of the game, we don't have crowds in practice, we can play better. We can make shots, we can take care of the ball."

The Huskies struggled offensively in their last game against SIU-Edwardsville, putting up just 53 points in their 20-point loss.

"I think one thing we're going to do is be more patient. We can't get rattled, I think that's one thing we got to get better at, just taking control of the ball," said junior guard Darius Beane. "Making the right play, the smart play, not the fancy play just playing together being smarter with the ball."

With a fluid schedule due to the pandemic, the Huskies will look to stay ready and improve as the season progresses. Their next game is Saturday at Pittsburgh on the road.